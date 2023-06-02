Blast From The Past: Jay Pearce, 1979

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast from the Past comes from Jay Pearce.

Jay shares his days at KTER-AM in Terrell, TX in his first job after graduating from Southern Illinois University. With only two employees at the station, he says it was handy to have the transmitter right there in the studio.

He went on to have a successful career, the majority of which was spent in public broadcasting. After 11 years as CEO of Rock Island, IL public radio station WVIK, he retired late last year. Jay still serves as Executive Director of the Illinois Public Broadcasting Council.

Thanks, Jay! We want your flashbacks for our Friday. First gigs, internships, vile station vehicles, remotes, concerts, college radio days… We all have them, let’s see yours.

Send your Blast From The Past to Cameron at [email protected] for your chance to be featured.