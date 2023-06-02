Audacy’s Radio.com Domain Goes Off-Market

After an extended attempt to sell their Radio.com domain name for $2.5 million, Audacy appears to have pulled the GoDaddy auction. The first round of the auction began in December 2022 and ran through March 28 with no bids. The extended round was supposed to last until June 26.

Now the auction page simply reads, “Sorry, this auction is closed.”

Audacy acquired the domain name in its CBS Radio merger in 2017. Whether the domain was sold off-auction or is staying with the company was not released, but as of writing, Radio.com still redirects to the Audacy home page.