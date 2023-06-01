SiriusXM and Pandora Celebrate Black Music Month

June is Black Music Month and SiriusXM and Pandora have launched limited-time exclusive content and specialty programming to recognize the contributions of Black musicians.

SiriusXM will feature four limited-time channels, including The 2PAC Channel, So So Def Radio, Billboard Top 500 R&B Countdown, and Hip Hop Top 500, highlighting iconic artists and transformative songs in Black music. Additional specialty programming will include guest DJ sessions, top song countdowns, artist tributes, and live performances across various SiriusXM channels.

Pandora will offer a LEGENDS mode series featuring commentary from R&B/soul legends, along with other themed station modes. The celebration also includes the second season of the All Music Is Black Music podcast, exploring the influence of African American music on contemporary culture.