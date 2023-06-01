2023 Texas Radio Hall Nominations Open

Nominations for the 2023 Induction Class of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame are now open. Voting members can submit nominations through the TRHOF website until June 30. Nominations can be made by broadcasters, as well as their fans, friends, and family. The nominations will be reviewed by an internal TRHOF Review Committee, which will select up to fifty candidates for consideration by the voting members.

The final phase of voting will determine the twenty individuals who will be honored at the TRHOF’s Induction Ceremony and Radio Reunion Weekend on November 4 at the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications in Kilgore, TX.

“The TRHOF’s Executive Board feels strongly that radio’s listening audience, as well as the broadcast professionals involved with the creation and delivery of quality radio, should have a say in this selection process,” says TRHOF Executive Director Doug Harris. “We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process to ensure that we will once again have a group of outstanding broadcasters for consideration by our voting members.”