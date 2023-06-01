Cumulus DC Wants To Kick It With SCORES For Kids

Cumulus Washington DC’s ESPN 630 AM The Sports Capitol (WSBN-AM) is teaming up with youth development nonprofit DC SCORES for its upcoming SCORES Cup 23. SCORES Cup is a soccer tournament fundraiser featuring special appearances from D.C United and the Washington Spirit. All proceeds from the event will support DC SCORES’ after-school programs, benefiting over 3,000 children involved in soccer, poetry, and service-learning.

As part of the partnership, ESPN 630 AM will provide pre-event promotions, live interviews, and on-site presence.

“We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with DC SCORES in this partnership,” said WSBN-AM Assistant Program Director Mike Callow. “As a prominent voice in DC sports broadcasting, our station recognizes the importance of empowering youth and strengthening our communities. We look forward to using our platform to highlight the incredible work being done by DC SCORES, and contribute to their current success in the District.”

“Our organization is thrilled to be collaborating with ESPN 630 AM,” said DC SCORES Chief Development Officer Tony Francavilla. “This partnership will help us to amplify our message, connect with new audiences, and generate increased support for our programs. We’re excited to work with ESPN 630 AM to transform the District into a poet-athlete city.”