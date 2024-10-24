Radio Recruitment Dollars: Lesson Seven

(By Chris Stonick) Does copy matter in recruitment ads? Only if you want to get results for the client. A recruitment ad should be just as compelling as a retail ad… maybe even more so. Think about it: we’re not trying to get someone to buy a candy bar or attend a concert.

We’re asking them to change their life!

When you gather copy points, you need to relay that to the client. If all they give you is, “We offer competitive pay and benefits,” dig deeper. Everybody offers that!

If they give you vanilla info for the ad, tell them that. Ask them, “If you heard an ad that said we offer competitive pay and benefits, would you run to apply?” Make the ad come alive, and you’ll have a much better chance of filling positions!

Have a question about recruitment advertising? Get in touch with me. I will be answering selections in a future article! If your radio group is looking to capture these dollars for 2025, we should talk.

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.