Women to Watch: Emily Ward, Midwest Communications

(By Charese Frugé) Emily Ward is the Sales Manager for Midwest Communications in Nashville. Before relocating, she served as a GSM in Atlanta after starting her radio sales journey in Jacksonville, FL, and working multiple markets leading to her current position.

“The highlight of my career has been meeting and working with talented teams,” she says. “I moved into management when I realized how fulfilling it was to help others achieve their goals and contribute to making a meaningful impact within a company. “My diverse work experience has allowed me to wear many hats and gain insights from all departments, which has been invaluable to my professional growth.”

“My current role involves motivating the sales team, developing strategies, managing client relationships, collaborating with other departments, and overseeing budgets and forecasts,” Ward adds. “I aim to drive revenue growth while fostering a positive, high-performance team culture. I’m passionate about developing talented individuals, helping them reach their full potential, and building strong, long-lasting client relationships.”

“Whenever possible, I ensure we stay at the forefront of making a positive impact for our advertisers and community. In previous roles, I organized a toy drive for a children’s hospital and assisted in fundraising for various charities and supplies for natural disaster victims. We only have one life, it’s important to make the most of it and give back when we’re able.”

“I entered the industry thanks to the Radio Talent Institute, an opportunity in college that allowed me to meet industry professionals and network. Through that program, I discovered that sales was the right path for me and focused on meeting the necessary criteria to secure a job after graduation. I also gained hands-on experience working at a hometown station during school breaks, and once I graduated, I never looked back!”

To separate herself and her team from the rest, Ward is focused on solution-based selling. “I strongly believe in prioritizing customer service,” she says. “Our goal isn’t just to sell spots and dots—we’re here to create strategic campaigns that leverage broadcast and digital portfolios to engage consumers and deliver measurable ROI for our clients.”

“Selling radio has evolved significantly in recent years with the rise of digital platforms,” says Ward. “It’s no longer just about on-air spots; now, we create multi-channel campaigns that integrate streaming, podcasts, social media, and digital ads. Data and analytics play a bigger role, helping us track engagement and ROI more effectively. The focus has shifted toward offering clients tailored, solution-based strategies that connect with audiences across multiple touchpoints.”

“Staying ahead of the curve and adapting to changing advertising habits is crucial right now,” insists Ward. “We need to find ways to demonstrate attribution and effectively communicate that, despite the surge of digital marketing, radio is very much alive and relevant. It’s essential to keep Account Executives trained on current trends and strategies while working to shift the perception among business owners. We are not just a radio company; we offer a diverse range of advertising solutions that can meet their needs.”

“I’ve been lucky over the years,” says Ward. “I’ve had the chance to meet people I never imagined I’d be in the same room with. It’s incredibly rewarding to help businesses achieve their goals—and, for local business owners, their dreams. One of the most fulfilling aspects of my job has been making a positive impact and watching people grow in confidence along the way. I’ve been recognized as a Radio Wayne recipient and spoke on a panel for Women In Radio. Those are some memories I’ll cherish. Plus meeting a few music legends is always exciting!”

Like any other career path, Ward’s hasn’t come without challenges. “Early in my career, I found myself pigeonholed by assumptions about how I would act or work because of my age,” she explains. “As a recent graduate, I encountered the common stereotype that young professionals lack experience and fit a certain ‘typical’ mold. To overcome this, I focused on proving myself through hard work, consistency, and results, letting my performance speak for itself and gradually breaking down those preconceived notions.”

“Another challenging moment in my career was stepping into management for the first time,” says Ward. “While training can provide a foundation, it doesn’t fully prepare you for managing people as individuals or navigating the tough decisions that come with the role. It’s a learning process that requires experience and adaptability. I’ve been fortunate to work under outstanding leaders who served as mentors and guided me along the way.”

“I do believe there’s been a stronger focus on DEI lately, and we’ve made some progress, but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” says Ward. “It’s not just about hiring more diverse talent—it’s about fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, heard, and empowered to grow. Meaningful change requires ongoing commitment, education, and accountability at all levels of the organization. We’ve started the journey, but there’s still room for improvement to create lasting, impactful change.”

“In fact, as we attempt to create change by hiring more diverse and younger candidates, It’s important to recognize that this is hard work, but the rewards are significant. The industry needs passionate individuals who are eager to grow and build a career, as their dedication is essential for ensuring a sustainable future for the field. As someone once told me, keep your head down and your feet moving. Be a sponge, and remember you aren’t on an island. Go observe the best reps and see what they do that got them to where they are now.”

“As for me, short term, since starting this position in May, I have specific goals for the local Nashville market. I want to see my team continue to thrive and position themselves for a successful 2025. Long term, my aspiration is to advance to a Market Manager role or a position at the corporate level, where I can make a broader impact on the industry.”

Follow Emily Ward on LinkedIn.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.