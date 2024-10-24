Lee Harris To Lead Forecast 2025 Exec Panel With Alesse, Babin

NewsNation New York Bureau Chief and Radio Hall of Fame inductee Lee Harris is joining the lineup for Forecast 2025. Harris will be moderating the annual Executive Super Session, which features top-tier broadcasting leaders from both radio and television.

Harris is best known for his nearly 30 years as the morning anchor on NYC’s 1010 WINS. Currently, he serves as Director of Integrated Operations for NewsNation and WGN Radio. He will be joined by both Forecast 2025 co-chairs, ABC Audio Vice President Liz Alesse and Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy, along with Cox Media Group Head of Radio Rob Babin and Hearst Television President Michael Hayes.

Sponsored by ABC Audio, this session will explore where the industry’s captains see broadcasting heading in 2025 and beyond, discussing everything from content strategies to the competitive pressures from digital platforms. With their wealth of experience, they will address how broadcasters can adapt and thrive in a crowded media landscape, offering strategic insights for professionals looking to understand the future of audio and television.

Celebrating 22 years in 2024, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

Forecast 2025 – scheduled for November 13 – is the premier event for broadcast executives, financial analysts, and media leaders, offering a comprehensive view of the industry’s future. For more information, visit the event site. Early Bird discount pricing is still available.