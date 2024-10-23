How Radio’s Best Maximize Productivity

(By Jeff McHugh) I was burnt out, and I did not understand why. Many years ago, as a 24-year-old radio host and music director, I worked long days, nights, and weekends but could not finish the job. A nearby college held a time management course, and I signed up.

There were so many takeaways that my hand cramped from notetaking. At the end, the teacher patiently explained why I was not getting the job done:

“You are trying to do too much.”

It was apparent to her, but the simple truth that 25 hours do not fit in a 24-hour day was an epiphany to a young person starting out. That was my first a-ha moment in learning to manage time efficiently, and I have tried to learn more ever since.

What are your tips and tricks for getting more done in less time when you wear a lot of hats and juggle multiple roles? Here is productivity advice about our business collected from high-performance performers you may know:

Gary Berkowitz, Berkowitz Broadcast Consulting

Keep a regular schedule. Up early, to bed early.

Daily exercise

Be at my desk by 8a

Always break for lunch

Always end the day with a clean, organized desk. Ready for tomorrow.

Most important. I keep a yellow legal pad with a to-do list written in pencil. It includes everything I need to do, who to call back, and other essential things. As they are done, I cross them out. No computer, no high tech, even when I travel.

Kelly Corday, Program Director and host, KCBI 90.9 Dallas

Up at 5a

Physical work outside

Check email and prioritize the day while listening to the morning show

Creative work before 2p, organizational work after 2p

Voicetracking from the home studio

Chris Kelly, 2 Guys Named Chris Show

Prep from 4-6 AM and afternoons

Divide content into A or B material

Organized content into categories: Personal, Entertainment, Crime, Trump, Sex, Parenting, Relationship. Etc.

Use only 60% of each day’s plan on-air

Post-show: endorsements and email

Coryelle Thomas, social media manager and host on JP, Coryelle, and Husker Nick, KX 96.9 Lincoln

Scheduling content posts vs doing it in real time

Same tasks in the same order every day

JP, host on JP, Coryelle and Husker Nick, KX 96.9 Lincoln

Same tasks in the same order each day

Planning with the team right after each show

Voice track, podcast, website, and edit audio for the next day after planning

Always on a to-do list

Dave Ryan, The Dave Ryan Show KDWB Minneapolis

The four of us prep for a couple of hours immediately after each show

No meetings, emails, or calls from 10a-12p daily

We don’t voicetrack other shows or hold other duties

Use Sales Force Chatter for private communication/show collaboration

Steve Harvey, The Steve Harvey Morning Show

Care about every minute of every hour of every day and make them as productive as possible

Account for minutes to eat, socialize, or have a moment to collect thoughts

Ryan Seacrest, On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Moved closer to work (LA to NY)

Only one sick day in 17 years

Try not to think about how much there is to do

Jeff McHugh is known for developing remarkable talent for both morning and afternoon drive. He brings an uncommon mix of positivity, creativity, and strategy to the shows that he coaches. He is a member of the team at the Randy Lane Company. Reach Jeff at [email protected] and read his Radio Ink archives here.