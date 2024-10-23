How Radio’s Best Maximize Productivity

(By Jeff McHugh) I was burnt out, and I did not understand why. Many years ago, as a 24-year-old radio host and music director, I worked long days, nights, and weekends but could not finish the job. A nearby college held a time management course, and I signed up.
There were so many takeaways that my hand cramped from notetaking. At the end, the teacher patiently explained why I was not getting the job done:
“You are trying to do too much.”
It was apparent to her, but the simple truth that 25 hours do not fit in a 24-hour day was an epiphany to a young person starting out. That was my first a-ha moment in learning to manage time efficiently, and I have tried to learn more ever since.
What are your tips and tricks for getting more done in less time when you wear a lot of hats and juggle multiple roles? Here is productivity advice about our business collected from high-performance performers you may know:
Gary Berkowitz, Berkowitz Broadcast Consulting
- Keep a regular schedule. Up early, to bed early.
- Daily exercise
- Be at my desk by 8a
- Always break for lunch
- Always end the day with a clean, organized desk. Ready for tomorrow.
Most important. I keep a yellow legal pad with a to-do list written in pencil. It includes everything I need to do, who to call back, and other essential things. As they are done, I cross them out. No computer, no high tech, even when I travel.
Kelly Corday, Program Director and host, KCBI 90.9 Dallas
- Up at 5a
- Physical work outside
- Check email and prioritize the day while listening to the morning show
- Creative work before 2p, organizational work after 2p
- Voicetracking from the home studio
Chris Kelly, 2 Guys Named Chris Show
- Prep from 4-6 AM and afternoons
- Divide content into A or B material
- Organized content into categories: Personal, Entertainment, Crime, Trump, Sex, Parenting, Relationship. Etc.
- Use only 60% of each day’s plan on-air
- Post-show: endorsements and email
Coryelle Thomas, social media manager and host on JP, Coryelle, and Husker Nick, KX 96.9 Lincoln
- Scheduling content posts vs doing it in real time
- Same tasks in the same order every day
JP, host on JP, Coryelle and Husker Nick, KX 96.9 Lincoln
- Same tasks in the same order each day
- Planning with the team right after each show
- Voice track, podcast, website, and edit audio for the next day after planning
- Always on a to-do list
Dave Ryan, The Dave Ryan Show KDWB Minneapolis
- The four of us prep for a couple of hours immediately after each show
- No meetings, emails, or calls from 10a-12p daily
- We don’t voicetrack other shows or hold other duties
- Use Sales Force Chatter for private communication/show collaboration
Steve Harvey, The Steve Harvey Morning Show
- Care about every minute of every hour of every day and make them as productive as possible
- Account for minutes to eat, socialize, or have a moment to collect thoughts
Ryan Seacrest, On Air with Ryan Seacrest
- Moved closer to work (LA to NY)
- Only one sick day in 17 years
- Try not to think about how much there is to do
Jeff McHugh is known for developing remarkable talent for both morning and afternoon drive. He brings an uncommon mix of positivity, creativity, and strategy to the shows that he coaches. He is a member of the team at the Randy Lane Company. Reach Jeff at [email protected] and read his Radio Ink archives here.