Z-Spanish Network Co-Founder Homero Campos Dead at 70

Homero Campos, a beloved figure in the Hispanic radio community, has passed away at the age of 70. Over his 45-year career, Campos’s partnership with Amador Bustos and the success of Z-Spanish Network cemented his place as an industry trailblazer.

Born in Tucson, AZ, to Mexican parents, Campos would regularly listen to Sonora’s XENY-AM. He would start his career on air at KBRG in San Jose during the early 1970s.

After decades in programming, Campos joined forces with Amador Bustos in 1992 to launch the Z-Spanish Network, a Sacramento-based Hispanic radio network that eventually grew to control 25 stations across Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, and Texas. The network was acquired by Entravision in 2000 for $475 million.

He would continue working in programming and hosting for Bustos Media, as well as managing his consultancy, Campos Radio.

In a message posted to all Bustos Media station social media pages, the organization says, “The Bustos Media Family deeply regrets the death of our colleague and friend Mr. Salvador Homero Campos. We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family for this irreparable loss. Rest in peace.”