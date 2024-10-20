Colorado’s KRFC Welcomes Justin Clapp As Executive Director

Fort Collins public station KRFC 88.9 has announced Justin Clapp as its new Executive Director starting October 28. Clapp previously served as Operations and Programming President at Townsquare Media and a Sales and Marketing Executive at iHeartMedia.

He has also worked in the nonprofit sector as Marketing and Communications Manager at the Larimer Humane Society.

KRFC began searching for a new Executive Director in July after former Executive Director Jen Parker relocated to Iowa. She has been overseeing operations remotely and will assist in the transition to Clapp’s leadership.

Parker expressed, “I’m excited to be passing on the leadership role to Justin. It’s an incredible opportunity to work with a committed team of staff and volunteers rooted in the heart of the Northern Colorado community. KRFC serves the region in meaningful ways, with wonderful partners and extremely generous donors and funders, and I have no doubt that Justin and the team will build on this strong foundation and take the station to even greater heights.”

KRFC Board President James Yearling stated, “Justin is an enthusiastic and proven collaborator with a vast understanding of the power and potential of community radio. During the hiring process, it was paramount that our next leader knew Fort Collins and the station’s history and could springboard off of our recent success to dream big and re-align the organization’s vision as the radio industry and region continue to evolve.”

Clapp commented, “As someone who calls Fort Collins home, I’m deeply honored to step into this role. KRFC personifies the region’s rich culture, incredible local music, and strong sense of community. I look forward to continuing KRFC’s tradition of amplifying the voices and music that make Northern Colorado special, and I’m excited to collaborate with our dedicated team to continue the impact we have on our region while providing a platform for our local musicians.”