Greg Rambin Takes On Second Brand to Manage In Chattanooga

Audacy has promoted Greg Rambin to Brand Manager of Rock 105 (WRXR) in Chattanooga. Rambin will also continue as the station’s midday host and maintain his position as Brand Manager for sister station 98.1 The Lake (WLND).

Rambin’s radio career began at KRRV in Alexandria, LA, before moving to Chattanooga, where he has been on-air for more than two decades. He has served as Brand Manager for 98.1 The Lake for the past seven years.

Audacy Senior Vice President and Market Manager Nichole Hartman said, “Greg Rambin has been an integral part of the Chattanooga radio scene for over two decades, and his passion for our industry and deep connection to our community make him the perfect leader for Rock 105. We’re excited to see Greg continue elevating the Rock 105 brand for our listeners and partners.”

Greg Rambin added, “This is an exciting and humbling time for me. I’m honored to carry forward the legacy of Chattanooga’s Rock Station – the house that Randy ‘Boner’ Smith built – and I look forward to keeping that spirit alive for years to come. Thanks to Nichole and Justin [Cole] for trusting in me.”