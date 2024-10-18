iHeart Raises A NOLA Station From The Dead With ‘VooDoo’

iHeartMedia New Orleans has launched the new VooDoo 103.7 (WFFX), resurrecting the brand name used by iHeart’s KVDU from 2011 until 2017. The change comes as iHeart moves KVDU to cover Baton Rouge as 104.1 The Vibe and brings WFFX to The Big Easy.

The weekday lineup for VooDoo 103.7 will include the nationally syndicated, Louisiana-based morning show Murphy Sam & Jodi, with Jennie James hosting midday, New Orleans rock radio veteran Kat in the afternoon, and Michelle Fay at night. The station will feature a mix of music spanning from the 90s to today, including hits from artists like P!nk, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, and Nickelback.

iHeart Senior Vice President of Programming for Louisiana/Arkansas Bob Murphy said, “It’s exciting to launch a fresh station concept with a beloved New Orleans radio brand name from the 2010s and air talent who call South Louisiana home.”

iHeart EVP of Programming Angela Watson-Charles added, “VooDoo is what the energy of New Orleans is all about—fun and full of culture! We’re super excited to reintroduce this station and to connect with our listeners.”