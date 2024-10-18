FCC Announces New EEO Audit Round With Hurricane Caveat

On October 18, the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau issued its second Equal Employment Opportunity audit letters for the year to a randomly selected group of radio stations but includes special allowances for stations affected by the recent hurricanes.

The first round of 2024 audits was conducted from March until May. The list of stations included in the latest audit, along with the text of the October 18 letter, is available via the Enforcement Bureau.

As mandated by the Commission’s EEO rules, the Bureau conducts annual audits to review the EEO programs of broadcast licensees, selecting approximately five percent of all stations for this process. Those chosen must upload their responses to their FCC-hosted online public inspection files by December 2.

However, stations located in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia that were impacted by Hurricanes Helene or Milton have until January 16, 2025, to respond without requesting an extension. These stations can also reach out to the Enforcement Bureau if unique circumstances prevent them from meeting the extended deadline.

The Enforcement Bureau has also reminded licensees that it will no longer issue completion letters after the review of audit responses. Instead, if any questions arise during the review, the Bureau will directly contact the licensee.

Failure to meet EEO audit requirements or provide documentation may result in FCC enforcement actions, ranging from fines to license revocation or renewal denial. Stations could also be required to implement new EEO policies and face ongoing compliance monitoring.