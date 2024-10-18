The position of Sales & Marketing Specialist – Radio & Digital Media at Bicoastal Media is an exciting opportunity for professionals looking to expand their careers in a dynamic industry that goes beyond traditional radio advertising. This role is suited for individuals with experience in business, advertising agencies, or those seeking to grow their expertise in multi-channel marketing.

About the Role:

As a Sales & Marketing Specialist, you will work at the intersection of radio advertising, digital platforms, and promotional campaigns. Your primary responsibility will be to develop and execute strategic marketing solutions tailored to meet each client’s unique business needs. Whether it’s through radio, digital marketing, web development, or promotions, you’ll ensure that your campaigns are impactful and results-driven.

Key Responsibilities:

• Campaign Strategy: You’ll design and manage advertising campaigns that blend radio, digital marketing, and promotions to maximize client success.

• Client Relations: Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients will be central to your role. You will act as a consultant, offering tailored marketing solutions based on your deep understanding of their business objectives.

• Digital Integration: You’ll leverage digital platforms, including social media and web development, to expand brand visibility and engage customers.

• Trend Awareness: Staying up-to-date with the latest marketing trends and technologies will be key to ensuring your strategies are cutting-edge.

• Collaboration: You will work closely with a creative team to produce unique content that aligns with your clients’ goals.

• Pressure Management: Handling high-pressure situations and ensuring flawless campaign execution will be vital.

Required Skills & Qualifications:

• Quick Learner: The ability to quickly adapt to the constantly evolving media and digital landscape.

• Creativity & Problem-Solving: You should be a creative thinker who enjoys tackling challenges and engaging clients across various industries.

• Self-Motivation: The role requires independence, discipline, and the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently.

• Tech-Savvy: Proficiency in digital marketing platforms, social media, web development, and online collaboration tools (Zoom, Google Meet, Teams).

• Organizational Skills: You will need strong time management to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines, even in high-pressure situations.

• Software Proficiency: Expertise with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) is essential.

• Travel: Occasional travel may be required for business purposes.

Company Description

Bicoastal Media is driven by a bold vision for growth, with the goal of becoming the market leader in every community we serve. We offer an engaging mix of radio formats, catering to all generational marketing groups—Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z—broadcast across both traditional airwaves and digital streaming platforms. Our marketing strategy adapts to the latest trends, utilizing data-driven insights, personalized content, and multi-platform campaigns that integrate social media, influencer collaborations, and mobile-first advertising.

Our diverse team of professionals fosters innovation and creativity, allowing us to craft tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients. With a marketing-first philosophy, we leverage cutting-edge tools like geo-targeting, programmatic advertising, and content marketing to help our clients connect with today’s mobile, highly engaged audiences, ensuring measurable growth and success in an always-connected world.

Role Description

Bicoastal Media is offering an exciting opportunity for individuals in Jackson and Josephine Counties, Oregon, eager to build a career in marketing and media. We’re seeking candidates from diverse backgrounds—whether you’re looking for a career change, have experience in sales, marketing, customer service, fulfillment, or bring mid-level talents from an ad agency or media setting. Through our hands-on training and mentorship, you’ll gain the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in this dynamic role.

Join a team that values creativity, collaboration, and continuous learning, as you contribute to developing innovative marketing solutions across both traditional and digital platforms. If you’re driven, eager to learn, and ready to make an impact in the media industry, we look forward to seeing what you can bring to the team.

Qualifications

Communication and Customer Service skills

Sales and Marketing skills

Project Management skills

Experience in the media or advertising industry is a plus

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills