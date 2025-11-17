Radio and Advertising Strategy Contract

North Carolina preferred – Beacon Media is a fast-growing North Carolina-based media organization that is looking for a creative, organized, and entrepreneurial contractor to help us launch our new advertising network and Radio + Digital syndication initiative.

You’ll be helping us connect independent media outlets, community radio stations, and advertisers who care about reaching audiences across North Carolina — starting in Western North Carolina and moving across the state. You’ll work directly with Beacon’s leadership to research, design, and test a radio syndication initiative that can help sustain high-quality, community-driven journalism and storytelling.

Beacon Media strengthens democracy by helping shift the narrative about who matters and whose stories get told and by whom. By focusing on rural, working-class communities and Black and Latino audiences, Beacon challenges the narrow frames that dominate traditional media coverage and elevates new and trusted voices.

Free syndication of our radio content (also available in all digital channels and as a podcast) ensures that trusted, local stories get greater reach to underserved audiences across North Carolina. Beacon Media strives to connect people through shared experiences and advancing a broader, inclusive pro-democracy narrative that centers the voices and pro-democracy arguments too often left out of the conversation.

What You’ll Do

Help design and implement a framework to syndicate regular radio content, working in tandem to understand any advertising implications for that content, when applicable.

Pursue and design a program for advertising what Beacon Media’s sponsorship network across radio, podcast, and digital platforms should entail.

Research local and regional radio stations, identifying partnership opportunities and syndication possibilities.

Work with to develop a system for ad placement and tracking.

Support outreach to potential advertisers and partners, including preparing materials and presentation decks.

Contribute ideas for how Beacon Media can amplify North Carolina voices and build sustainable media models.

What You’ll Bring

A working knowledge OR curiosity about North Carolina’s radio landscape — from public stations to commercial to local community outlets.

Solid communication skills and an ability to manage multiple tasks.

A mix of creativity and pragmatism — you like brainstorming but also getting things done.

Comfort working independently and remotely while being part of a small, collaborative team.

A driver’s license and car (travel reimbursed).

Why Beacon Media?

You’ll have a front-row seat to the future of local media in North Carolina and, just as importantly, to being a part of how a media organization can also be a part of building a stronger democracy.

Time Commitment: Expected 3-5 hours/week with deliverables.

Pay: $2,000 three-month contract with travel reimbursement. Contract paid in three monthly installments. Future opportunities available after completion. Contact [email protected] and apply on this form: https://bit.ly/4p1glDm