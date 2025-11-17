25th Annual Ten Man Jam Raises $65,942 for Folds of Honor

Audacy Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) marked a quarter-century of its annual Ten Man Jam by generating $65,942 for Folds of Honor, with another star-spangled lineup, including Chris Young, Old Dominion, Tyler Hubbard, The Band Perry, and Meghan Patrick.

The event brought artists and listeners together for an evening of live music, with proceeds directed toward scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. The partnership continued the long history of support from Bud Light, Budweiser, and Anheuser-Busch wholesalers, including Silver Eagle Houston.

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier said, “This year’s Ten Man Jam was especially meaningful not only because it was the 25th anniversary, but it also aligned with Veterans Day and supported Folds of Honor for the first time. 100.3 The Bull has always been dedicated to honoring our veterans and supporting the Houston community. We’re incredibly proud to partner with Bud Light, Silver Eagle Houston, and our amazing listeners to make a lasting impact through the power of country music.”

Silver Eagle Houston Vice President of Marketing Camilo Rojas III said, “Supporting our veterans and their families is a cause that’s deeply rooted in our company’s values. We’re proud to join Bud Light, 100.3 The Bull, and Folds of Honor in making a meaningful impact through this special anniversary event that honors those who sacrifice so much for our country.”

