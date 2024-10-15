64% of Listeners Feel Stronger Pull to Brands with Sonic Identity

As marketers adapt to changing consumer behaviors and shorter attention spans, audio advertising continues to offer opportunities for brands to create longer-lasting and deeper connections with consumers via the powerful impact of sonic branding.

Veritonic has released new insights into audio advertising from a survey of US podcast listeners, highlighting the growing importance of sonic branding in creating lasting connections with audiences. According to Veritonic, “As the marketing landscape evolves to meet the demands of increasingly mobile consumers, the importance of a brand’s sonic identity is more pronounced than ever.”

The survey revealed that 50% of podcast listeners interact more with a brand’s sound identity than with its visual identity, while 58% find sound elements to be more memorable. 64% of respondents feel a stronger bond with brands that maintain cohesive sound identities across radio, podcasts, streaming audio, and other platforms, emphasizing the need for a consistent auditory presence.

Additionally, 51% of listeners report that a brand’s sound identity influences their perception of the brand more than its visual identity.

These findings complement those of sonic branding agency Amp from late 2023 highlighting Gen Z’s strong ability to recognize brands through specific sounds. The research evaluated 72 firms’ sonic branding, which found that 81% of Gen Z participants recognized viral sounds, while only 41% identified non-viral ones.

Additionally, 54% correctly linked meme sounds to their brands, compared to just 25% for non-viral sounds. The study suggests that audio branding will continue to have a significant impact as Gen Z matures.

The full Veritonic study, available here, underscores the importance of sonic identity as brands navigate a marketing landscape shaped by mobile consumers.