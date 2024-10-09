Educating the Mind and the Heart

(By Rick Fink) As a General Manager or Sales Manager, you hopefully conduct training meetings regularly educating your team on everything about the media sales process; everything from prospecting and cold calling up to and through closing, renewing, and upselling.

But are you educating the HEART as well?

As the saying goes, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

The most noted meaning of the quote is that you can educate the mind all you want, but you have nothing without passion, desire, morals, energy, and integrity. It’s like having a very cool sports car with no engine under the hood!

Create a culture within your building that promotes positive energy; one where they want to learn and earn. Create an environment where the sellers thrive on helping businesses succeed.

On the other hand, too much motivation and not enough education is not the correct recipe for success either. Jim Rohn, entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker said this: “Motivation alone is not enough. if you have an idiot and you motivate him, now you have a motivated idiot.”

The more your sellers know, the more they can educate their clients. The more their clients know, the more they will invest with you. The more they invest with you, the more income you will earn.

