Radio to the Rescue in Asheville

(By Randy Lane) In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, more than 200 people in Asheville, NC, find themselves stranded – without water, power, phone, or internet access – unable to leave their homes due to flooding.

Saga’s Asheville Media Group Operations Manager Steve Richards and his wife Sherry, an RN at Mission Hospital, have found themselves at the heart of the relief efforts.

The hospital, described by Steve as a “war zone,” has been overwhelmed with injured flood victims. Emergency water tanks surround the building, pumping water in while FEMA guards protect them. Medical personnel, some coming from as far away as Canada and Texas, have joined local doctors and nurses to manage the overflow of patients.

Meanwhile, the roads are filled with the sounds of police sirens and supply trucks, including vehicles from radio stations like those in Norfolk and Saga’s sister stations in Charleston.

Steve and Sherry’s home was damaged by a large tree that fell on it, blocking one of their cars. Still, Steve remains grateful, noting, “Compared to many people in the area, we’re ok.”

A Timeline of the Asheville Disaster

The disaster began to unfold when the area received two inches of rain on Wednesday, setting the stage for the impending flood. Rain continued throughout Thursday, and by Friday, between 5 and 11 AM, a torrential downpour accompanied by high winds hit Asheville and neighboring Erwin, TN. This deluge turned the region into a disaster zone.

Around 10a on Friday, a fallen tree disabled Saga’s main generator, knocking the stations off the air for five hours. A technician drove two hours to restore power, and the group’s engineer made heroic efforts, even climbing mountains with a gas tank to ensure the stations could stay on the air, though they had to shut down at night to conserve fuel.

Radio to the Rescue

As soon as the stations were operational again, Steve and his team began extensive flood coverage. The Rizzo and Jeff Morning Show on 105.9 The Mountain and The Morning Mix with Melanie & Crystal on Mix 96.5 broadcast continuous coverage, featuring calls from listeners sharing heart-wrenching stories of survival and loss. Crystal, cohost of the Morning Mix, gave birth during the height of the storm in a hospital with no water or food.

Saga’s stations also provided twice-daily press briefings, informing the community of rescue operations and critical needs. One of the most pressing needs is water.

The primary water system suffered severe damage, leaving search and rescue teams to hike 13 miles up a mountain to reach the water facility.

Many nursing homes, shelters, and even schools desperately need water, and most gas stations remain closed, forcing residents to wait in long lines at the few that are operational.

Listen here to one of the many callers describing the dire circumstances so many face and how thankful they are for the radio’s lifeline.

The Current Situation in Asheville

As of now, over 100 people have perished in the disaster, with approximately 200 still missing or stranded. The destruction is widespread—flooding and mudslides have wiped out streets and roads, and I-40 West is expected to remain closed until the spring of next year. The picturesque Asheville, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, now looks like a disaster zone.

A Call for Unity

Despite the overwhelming devastation, Asheville’s spirit of unity shines through. Radio stations, charities, relief organizations, and government agencies have come together to help the community rebuild. Steve Richards emphasizes that radio stations everywhere can support Asheville by encouraging listeners to donate funds or organize drives for food and water. He suggests donations be directed to onebuncombe.org.

Lessons for the Future: Disaster Preparedness

As climate change intensifies, natural disasters like the Asheville flood are becoming more frequent and severe. Steve stresses the importance of radio stations having emergency preparedness plans to serve their communities when disaster strikes. He recommends regular announcements reminding listeners to keep a battery-powered radio at home in case of emergencies.

A Final Word from Steve Richards

“When a disaster strikes your area, be that lifeline for the audience.”

Radio remains a crucial tool in times of crisis. Saga Radio’s response to the Asheville disaster exemplifies how broadcasting can serve as a beacon of hope, providing essential information and connecting communities in their darkest hours.

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.