As Hurricanes Rage, NAB Reminds That Radio Is There

As the Gulf Coast braces for its second major hurricane in as many weeks, radio continues to play an unwavering role in civil defense. In response, the NAB has launched a new wave of its “We Are Broadcasters” PSAs reminding Americans about how in calm and chaos, radio is there.

These three new spots emphasize radio’s power and value in calm and chaos, asking listeners to text RADIO to 52886 to contact their members of Congress and advocate for continued AM/FM access.

NAB SVP of Communications Alex Siciliano told Radio Ink, “These spots underscore the vital role broadcast radio plays in delivering free entertainment, news, sports, weather and life-saving information during emergencies. Hurricane Helene, one of the deadliest storms in decades, once again proved the power of broadcast radio – one of the only communication tools available when other systems fail.”

The NAB “We Are Broadcasters” PSAs run alongside the “Depend on AM” campaign, which was started in April 2023 to raise awareness of radio’s importance in cars for news, public safety, community engagement, and entertainment. An additional three PSAs were rolled out in June.

Former FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor told CNN, “Right now, it’s getting the essentials that humans need to survive, food, water, power, and telecom to make sure that they can get information and give information…Talking to some of my friends out there, the only way they’ve been getting information is through AM FM radio. And when you think about it, that is kind of the last resort kind of device that people think about. We take it for granted, but it’s critical in disasters like this where you have to rely on that really simple AM radio to get information.”

In light of the devastation caused by Helene, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, along with ten other state attorneys general, are imploring Congressional leaders to pass the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act.

The bill is currently awaiting a vote in both the House and Senate, where it has the necessary majority support. However, the Act must be passed before Congress adjourns for the year, or it will need to be reintroduced in the next legislative session.