Radio Vendor Alliance and IBA Launch Free Workshop Series

The Radio Vendor Alliance is teaming up with the Independent Broadcasters Association to launch a new series of free, online Lunch and Learn Workshops aimed at addressing some of radio’s most pressing challenges, with the inaugural session taking on AI.

“How AI Can Increase Ratings, Save Money, and Generate Revenue” is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, at 1p ET. The 30-minute session will include a Q&A and will be available for replay to all registrants. Registration is free, and IBA membership is not required.

Future sessions will feature industry experts sharing practical solutions designed to help stations and broadcasters thrive in today’s environment.

RVA co-founder Tom Dobrez explained, “We conducted an in-depth survey of managers, programmers, and sales executives to identify the challenges they face today. Our goal is for each workshop to provide positive, inspiring solutions from the best minds in radio.”

IBA President Ron Stone noted, “We’re so proud to continue to innovate with new ways to serve radio through IBA, and this series of workshops with RVA is our latest initiative to provide the tools and resources for all departments in a group, cluster, and station. The early response has been tremendous, and I can’t wait for our members and non-members to be a part of it.”