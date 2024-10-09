Day One for Radio at NAB Show NY: News, Talent, and Data

Today marks the first day of session at NAB Show New York, and there are plenty of educational opportunities before radio gathers to celebrate the industry’s best at the Marconi Awards. Here are three can’t-miss day-one sessions for radio professionals:

It Takes a Team: How Talent Works Across the Team to Create Winning Shows

10-10:40a

How do radio and podcasting’s highest-performing leaders capture market share and build fan loyalty?

McVay Media President and Radio Ink columnist Mike McVay will moderate the discussion with Alpha Media East Texas Director of Sales and Sports Director Harlen Lobley, WDAS on-air talent Patty Jackson, and The Moth executive producer Sarah Austin Jenness. Panelists will discuss how collaboration between talent, production, and marketing teams leads to successful shows and promotions.

The New Playbook: Producing Innovative Sports and News Content

12:30-1:20p

With radio’s ever-growing trust factor blazing past media competitors new and old, what do those responsible for AM/FM’s news formatted stations need to know about producing engaging content that maintains the medium’s integrity?

ABC Audio VP and Forecast 2025 co-chair Liz Alesse, Audacy CTO Sarah Foss, Beasley Media Group Regional VP Mary Menna, and Men in Blazers Executive Producer Jonathan Williamson will discuss innovative approaches to both news and sports programming. The session will be moderated by Barrett Media President Jason Barrett.

Leveraging Data Insights to Improve Programming, Promotions, and Bottom Lines

2:20-3:10p

The Radio & Podcast Interactive Forum closer is all about digging into the nitty-gritty that programmers can use to better target audiences, enhance programming, and boost revenue. The panel features Rhyme Media CEO Dan Bobkoff, Edison Research Director of Research Laura Ivey, Coleman Insights EVP Sam Milkman, and Radio One & Reach Media SVP of Programming Colby Tyner. Radio consultant Andy Meadows will moderate.