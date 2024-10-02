‘The Dana Cortez Show’ Finds New Flagship In Houston

After losing its flagship station in April, The Dana Cortez Show has found a new home in Houston. The nationally syndicated program, with Cortez, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A, is moving to Audacy’s Mix 96.5 (KHMX) beginning November 4.

The Dana Cortez Show ended its partnership with Phoenix’s Power 98.3 and 96.1 (KKFR) and Desert Valley Media Group ahead of the company’s sale to Zelus Media in August.

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier said, “We are thrilled to welcome The Dana Cortez Show to Mix 96.5 and Houston. Dana, DJ Automatic, and Anthony A bring an incredible energy, humor, and relatability that resonates with audiences everywhere. We’re excited for our Houston listeners to experience the unique blend of entertainment and real-life conversations that have made the show a hit nationwide.”

Cortez commented, “I’m so excited to wake up and connect with H-Town’s amazing community. Sarah Frazier and Melissa Chase are visionaries, and being on the Mix 96.5 team is a perfect fit for our show’s new flagship station.”

The Skyview Networks syndicated show recently expanded its reach with the addition of Sinclair Telecable’s Vibe 93.3 (KGSR) in Austin, TX, and Noalmark Broadcasting Corporation’s Z94 (KZOR) in Hobbs, NM, to its affiliate network.