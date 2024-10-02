VSiN Teams With Interstate 15 to Boost Sports Content Influence

VSiN has announced a strategic partnership with Interstate 15, a sports and entertainment marketing agency founded by Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz, and Greg Cannon. The partnership aims to expand VSiN’s presence in the growing sports entertainment industry.

Interstate 15, based in VSiN’s hometown of Las Vegas, specializes in entertainment brand strategy, marketing, and management. The agency will help VSiN refine its brand, develop distribution strategies, and create new partnerships to drive revenue.

Founded in 2017 by Brian Musburger and Bill Adee, VSiN provides independent news, analysis, and data for sports bettors. After being reacquired by Musburger Media in July from previous owner DraftKings, VSiN has focused on growth acceleration with new executive hires, promotions, and partnerships.

VSiN President & Chief Business Officer Brian Musburger said, “We’re excited to leverage this partnership to enhance VSiN’s brand and further accelerate our growth. With Jason’s vast understanding of entertainment strategy and his relationships in Las Vegas, Jamie’s connections to sports legends and Greg’s track record creating, launching and building brands, Interstate 15’s proven expertise will help VSiN tap into the cache and star power that make Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.”

“We are thrilled to partner with VSiN and leverage our combined strengths to create a unique and compelling experience for sports enthusiasts and bettors alike,” added Interstate 15 founder Greg Cannon.

VSiN’s sports wagering content is distributed to more than 300 radio stations.