Broadcasters Foundation Opens Registration For LA Media Mixer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is giving more information about its first Media Mixer on the West Coast. As first reported by Radio Ink, the networking event will be held in Los Angeles on October 23, at the NBCUniversal Studio Lot from 6-8p.

This fourth event in the series, designed to connect emerging broadcast professionals with industry peers and top executives, will be hosted by iHeartMedia personality Valentine from Valentine in the Morning on 104.3 MYfm and NBC4 Anchor Colleen Williams. The mixer is sponsored by NBCUniversal Local and the California Broadcasters Association.

The BFoA Media Mixers are free, but registration is required as limited space is available.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “I’m very excited about our first West Coast Media Mixer. We’ve had remarkable success in New York and Chicago, bringing awareness of the mission of the Foundation to a new generation of broadcasters. The young professionals who attend get a great deal of value out of it. We look forward to expanding our reach on the West Coast.”

Previous installments were held in New York City and Chicago starting last year. Future Media Mixers are being teased for Nashville and Atlanta.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.