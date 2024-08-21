VSiN Locks In New Executive Structure With Gwyn Promotion

After reaquiring VSiN from DraftKings in July, Musberger Media has announced the sports betting network‘s new executive structure. Co-founders Brian Musburger and Bill Adee will serve as President & Chief Business Officer and CEO, respectively, with another notable officer.

VSiN’s Director of Broadcast Operations Miles Gwyn has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Gwyn will oversee the network’s operations, including content production, distribution, advertising partnerships, technology, compliance, and infrastructure. His past roles include leading infrastructure upgrades at Scripps’ KTNV and production efforts for various live sports and entertainment events.

In addition, Stephanie Kamerschak has been elevated to Executive Producer, where she will manage talent schedules and oversee promotional content across platforms. Kamerschak’s background includes production roles at DraftKings and ESPN.

Earlier this month, the network hired Steve Cohen away from SiriusXM to serve as Executive Vice President of Talent and Programming.

VSiN is heard on more than 300 radio stations in the US.

Musburger remarked, “We’re thrilled to recognize the critical work Miles has done in building VSiN and helping us deliver the best product sports bettors can find anywhere. Bill has been an amazing partner in building this network during every phase and there’s no one better suited than him to run the network as its CEO. With Bill, Miles and Steve Cohen in place, we’re better positioned than ever and I look forward to setting my focus on our aggressive plans to rapidly expand distribution and partnerships.”

Adee added, “Miles has stepped up to every challenge we’ve thrown his way and I’m sure this will be no different. Having this strong leadership team will accelerate our growth as we head into our biggest season of the year.”

Gwyn said, “Over the past five years, I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with an amazing team at VSiN, focused on providing a first-in-class experience and driving value for our partners. It’s energizing to be in a growth and expansion mindset, and I look forward to working across departments and people to solidify the systems and structures that will allow us to continue delivering premium sports betting content.”