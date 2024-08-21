21% Of Your Revenue Is Waiting For You In Cincinnati

If you got your paycheck and found out that 21% was missing, you wouldn’t just say, “Oh, well. Hopefully, it’ll all be there next check.” No! You’d do whatever it takes to get all of your money. But you may already be missing that money without realizing it.

Digital sales accounted for 21% of total ad revenue in 2023.

In 2022, radio stations reported $1.8 billion from digital sales, marking a 21.1% increase from 2021. It’s not just a large-market game, either. Small and medium markets are cashing in on digital.

Don’t let one in five dollars pass you by. Unlock the future of digital sales at this year’s Radio Masters Sales Summit!

Join us for our can’t-miss panel discussion: “Selling Digital by Remaining Current.” In the rapidly evolving world of digital advertising, discover how these changes are reshaping the way radio sellers operate. What’s the latest? Our panel shares new insights and opportunities for digital and radio selling, and examples of categories you may not have thought of.

Want a preview of what you’ll see in Cincinnati?

Panel moderator Kristi Nguyen, Audacy Director of Digital Sales & Campaign Management/Northwest, joined Radio Ink Online Editor Cameron Coats for a free webinar, answering questions about forming digital sales teams, convincing OTA advertisers to add digital, and monetizing podcasts.

Get a free sample of this year’s Radio Masters Sales Summit HERE.

Register today! The 2024 Radio Masters Sales Summit takes place on September 10-11. Take advantage of our early bird discount or our special 4-Pack offer when you bring your team members!

Rooms at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport are selling fast! Book your room today to get our special conference rate.