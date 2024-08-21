Riismandel to Lead Signal Hill Insights As Jeff Vidler Steps Down

Signal Hill Insights founder Jeff Vidler will relinquish his role as President of the audio research firm, with Paul Riismandel to take his place effective September 30. Riismandel joined Signal Hill as the Chief Insights Officer in January 2023.

As President, Riismandel will lead the strategic vision of the company and drive initiatives that cater to emerging sectors such as video podcasting and the creator economy.

Riismandel has particularly focused in on digital audio ad effectiveness studies for major brands and developing first-party listener panels of podcast consumers, which he expanded into research on best practices in podcast advertising. He previously worked at Midroll Media, which was acquired by SiriusXM in 2020.

Vidler will continue with Signal Hill as a strategic advisor.

Riismandel commented, “I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to take on this role, and grateful for the trust Jeff and the Signal Hill team have placed in me. Data only becomes valuable with context and analysis, and providing our clients with deeply informed, actionable and bespoke insights will continue to be our signature – one that is fundamentally integrative.”

Vidler added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to pass the baton to Paul. From the time we first worked together when he was our client at Midroll, I knew Paul had the smarts, the shared values, and the vision to be an industry leader. I was over the moon when he agreed to join us as Partner, as I am again now that Paul is set to take Signal Hill to new heights as President.”