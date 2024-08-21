Anthony Rothman and Columbus’ 97.1 The Fan Strike New Deal

Columbus sportscaster Anthony Rothman has penned a multi-year contract extension with Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS). Rothman, who is celebrating his thirteenth year with The Fan, co-hosts the midday sports talk show Rothman and Ice alongside Matty “Ice” Hayes.

Before joining The Fan, he was a TV anchor and reporter, having moved to Columbus in 1994 to work at WSYX-TV, where he earned eight regional Emmy awards. In addition to his broadcasting career, Rothman is an avid supporter of pet adoption and advocacy. His efforts through the “Hockey and Hounds” segment on Rothman and Ice, along with related apparel sales and a golf outing, have raised over $300,000 for local animal rescues in the past seven years.

Rothman will also continue to host The Fan Tailgate Show on Saturdays during the Buckeye football season with Ohio State All-American Andy Katzenmoyer and Tim May.

Station Manager Cody Welling commented, “It’s been a privilege to work with Anthony, and I’m honored to be his teammate for the next several years. Anthony is well-respected as a broadcaster, and his dedication to philanthropy is unwavering. He has been a massive contributor to 97.1 The Fan’s success.”

Anthony Rothman added, “I am very grateful to The Fan for the opportunity to continue my love of sports broadcasting. I couldn’t ask to be in a better city and owe my longevity to my talented co-hosts and our passionate fans.”