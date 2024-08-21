NRG Media’s Kori McKay Selected for WBA-MIW Mentorship

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association has selected NRG Media’s Kori McKay, known on-air as “Kori with a K,” as the latest participant in its Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Wisconsin program, on conjunction with Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio.

McKay is currently the Program Director and morning host for Hot 96.7 (WHTQ) in Wausau/Stevens Point. She previously hosted shows in Lafayette, IN, and Denison, IA. Her journey into radio began with a spontaneous decision to pursue broadcasting during her college years, leading her to attend Brown College in Minnesota.

McKay said, “The next step in my career is to inspire, empower, and uplift the next generation of broadcasters. It’s an ever-changing industry that I look forward to seeing where it goes. When you find your ‘career’ and your home that you get to make your own, everything just falls into place.”

Wisconsin is the second state to collaborate with the MIW organization, following a successful launch with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association in 2022. The MIW program focuses on pairing upcoming female radio professionals with seasoned mentors to enhance their skills and prepare them for leadership roles.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff. stated, “Partnering with the WBA is so productive and such a joy. We’re excited for Kori and look forward to another great year working together,” stated

WBA President and CEO Michelle Vetterkind commented, “We continue to have intense interest in this mentorship. Kori was selected from a list of fantastic candidates. It bodes well for the future of broadcasting.”

MIW hopes to one day expand this opportunity to all fifty states.