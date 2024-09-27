iHeart To Drop Bay Area Bloomberg Radio For Talk/Sports Hybrid

iHeartMedia San Francisco has announced the impending launch of KNEW 960 AM, set to debut on October 1. Dubbed “iHeart Sports Talk and More,” the station will feature a mix of sports talk shows from FOX Sports Radio and talk programs from Premiere Networks.

The new format will replace business-talk formatted Bloomberg Radio, which has run on the signal since 2014.

The weekday lineup will include shows such as The Dan Patrick Show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Doug Gottlieb Show, Covino & Rich, The Odd Couple with Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, The Jesse Kelly Show, Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, and Your Morning Show with Michael DelGiorno.

iHeart San Francisco Senior Vice President of Programming Don Parker said, “We’re excited to bring some of the biggest names in Sports Talk to the Bay Area. Hosts such as Dan Patrick and Colin Cowherd have a tremendous following and deserve to be heard daily on Bay Area radio. Sports and Talk programming have some of the strongest listening and loyalty among consumers and we look forward to providing outstanding content to one of the best Sports regions in the nation.”

In a joint statement, iHeartMedia Sports EVP of Programming Don Martin and FOX Sports Radio SVP of Sports Programming Scott Shapiro added, “We’re excited to bring some of FOX Sports Radio’s biggest weekday personalities and major spoken-word talent from Premiere Networks to San Francisco and the Bay Area. We look forward to working with Don Parker and the team at KNEW 960 AM to deliver the best in Sports Entertainment and Talk to their daily lineup.”