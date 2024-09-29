Columbus Blue Jackets Extend Radio Partnership with The Fan

Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) will remain the radio broadcast flagship for the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 2024-25 NHL season. This season also marks a new partnership with iHeartRadio’s 93.3 The Bus (WODC) as an alternate station for games not aired on The Fan.

The station will offer play-by-play, pre-, and post-game shows for each Blue Jackets game, as well as WBNS-exclusive programming. Each regular season game will feature the 30-minute Toyota Pregame Show.

Outside of game time, The Inside Edge will air every Wednesday, hosted by Blue Jackets broadcasters Bob McElligott and Jody Shelley. The station’s Morning Juice show, hosted by Brandon Beam and Bobby Carpenter, will feature a weekly sit-down with Head Coach Dean Evason every Wednesday. CBJ broadcasters, insiders, and players will also make daily appearances.

Jody Shelley, former Blue Jackets player and current television analyst, will join Bishop & Friends on game days, while Hockey & Hounds on Rothman and Ice will continue with special guest appearances.

Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence & Broadcasting Marc Gregory said, “We are proud to continue working with 97.1 The Fan to bring Blue Jackets content to our fans again this season. 97.1 The Fan is a ratings leader in central Ohio and one of the top sports radio stations in the country, making it the perfect place for listeners to get access to our players, coaches, and broadcasters.”

He added, “We are excited to have 93.3 The Bus, one of the most-listened-to stations in Columbus, as our alternate home providing Blue Jackets fans comprehensive radio coverage when our flagship station 97.1 The Fan is unavailable. We’re looking forward to working with iHeartMedia Columbus to develop unique activations and entertainment for hockey and music fans alike.”