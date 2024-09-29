Edison Podcast Metrics Names the 5 Most Popular Kids Podcasts

As podcast use grows among children for fun and education, Edison Podcast Metrics has revealed, for the first time, a list of the top five kids podcasts among those 12 and under, offering insight into the most popular shows captivating the youngest audiences.

Edison Podcast Metrics measured the rankings on actual listening, rather than downloads, across all networks, shows, and platforms.

The top five kids podcasts include:

Story Pirates (Story Pirates) Brains On! Science Podcast for Kids (American Public Media) Wow in the World (Tinkercast/Wondery) Circle Round (WBUR) What if World – Stories for Kids (Starglow Media)

Whether it’s diving into science or exploring creative stories, these shows have become favorites for children and parents alike. According to Edison’s Kids Podcast Listener Report, 59% of children tune in primarily for entertainment, while 48% enjoy sharing the experience with their families.

The Kids Podcast Listener Report highlights that 87% of children ages 6-12 have shared something they learned from a podcast with others, showing the impact these programs have beyond just listening. Parents also see significant value in co-listening, with 68% of parents reporting that their children often listen with at least one parent, and 54% noting that siblings listen together.

These shared moments with podcasts frequently foster meaningful discussions among family members, with 72% of parents agreeing that it’s important for kids’ podcasts to be enjoyable for the entire family, and 71% saying that podcasts give them valuable conversation topics to explore with their children.