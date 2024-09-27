Minnesota Vikings Renew Radio Deal With KFAN For Seven Years

The Minnesota Vikings and iHeartMedia Minneapolis have signed a seven-year extension of their broadcast partnership, continuing coverage of the team’s preseason, regular season, and postseason on KFAN Sports Radio 100.3 and Twin Cities News Talk 1130 (KTLK-AM).

The deal extends through the 25th consecutive year that KFAN will serve as the flagship station for the Vikings Radio Network. The contract also includes co-produced Vikings-related content on KFAN and promotional events across iHeartMedia’s Minneapolis platforms, including the iHeartRadio app.

iHeart and the Vikings made their last agreement in 2019.

Vikings Chief Marketing Officer Martin Nance said, “We’re thrilled to announce the extension of our long-term partnership, which will bring our content to an even wider audience through iHeartMedia’s cutting-edge radio and podcast networks. This collaboration not only enables our teams at the Minnesota Vikings and iHeartMedia to connect with more listeners in real time, but it also harnesses the power of advanced technology to deliver the high-quality, engaging programming our audiences expect and love. Together, we’re excited about the future and the endless possibilities for creating even more meaningful and innovative fan experiences.”

iHeart Minneapolis Market President Greg Alexander remarked, “We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with the Minnesota Vikings. Next season will mark our 25th anniversary together. Our relationship has been fantastic over the years, and as we keep collaborating, we will uncover new opportunities to create outstanding experiences for our listeners.”

Vikings Chief Revenue Officer John Penhollow commented, “The extension of this partnership is a key part of our growth strategy, allowing us to innovate with iHeartMedia to find new ways to enhance the listener experience.”