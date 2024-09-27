Libsyn Board Welcomes Former Spotify Executive Lauren Jarvis

Libsyn has added former Spotify executive Lauren Jarvis to its Board of Directors. The decision was made during the podcast platform’s annual shareholders meeting on September 25. Jarvis helped lead Spotify’s early podcast strategy.

She has also held key roles at Vevo and served as a venture scout for Kleiner Perkins.

Libsyn Board Chair Patrick Dolan said, “As we celebrate 20 years in podcasting, I’m pleased to welcome Lauren as our newest board member as we embark on our next phase of value creation. Our investments in platform innovations enable us to deliver industry-leading tools and insights and scale our advertising business. Lauren’s track record of success and expertise will help us unlock new opportunities across the podcasting landscape, positioning us for sustained growth.”

Jarvis commented, “Libsyn has executed a successful platform strategy for more than two decades. I’m excited to join this esteemed board as Libsyn embarks on its next evolution. Together, we will enhance our offerings for podcasters of all levels – from independents to established creators – and expand our advertising marketplace, delivering advanced capabilities to a wider range of advertisers.”