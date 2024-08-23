Florida Man To Spend Life In Prison For Murder Of Radio Host

Bursey Armstrong will spend life in prison for the murder of Jacksonville radio personality Tasheka Young and her unborn child. The sentencing was handed down on Thursday in an emotional courtroom where Armstrong appeared unrepentant in the face of his crimes.

He was convicted of two count of second-degree murder in July. At the sentencing, Armstrong repeatedly interrupted Young’s mother, Olivia, during her statement of grief, raising the ire of Judge Tatiana Salvador.

In July 2022, Young, known as “Tysheeks” to listeners at Cox Media Group’s Power 106.1 (WJGL-HD2), was killed in a domestic dispute. The mother of two was pregnant at the time. The trial brought emotional testimony, including from Young’s cousin Anthony Cobb and her mother, Olivia Young, who both recounted the profound impact of her loss on the family and the community.

During the three-day trial, the jury was presented with evidence from various witnesses, including those who were first to the scene and others who played a part in the investigation. Armstrong, who had a history of violence towards Young, chose not to testify in his defense.