A Jacksonville mother of two, with a third on the way, was murdered Saturday night in what friends described as a case of domestic violence.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Ta’Sheka Young was found dead in side her apartment Saturday night. She recently worked for Power 106.1 in Jacksonville.

News 4 in Jacksonville is reporting that police have arrested 33-year old Bursey Armstrong in the case, which is believed to be a domestic dispute.