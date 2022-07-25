Street To Be Named After Host

Radio One Philadelphia, in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and the Hip Hop Library will honor Philadelphia Radio and Hip-Hop Pioneer Wendy Clark, aka “Lady B” with a street renaming ceremony. She’s been on the air for over 4 decades.

In recognition of over 40 years of contribution to Radio and the Hip-Hop culture, the City of Philadelphia will rename 5700 Block of Wyndale Avenue “Lady B Way.”

Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming for Urban One said, “Lady B is an icon in Philly, she was one of the reasons I wanted to be on the radio. I interned under her when I was 17, this honor is well earned and deserved.”

“Lady B and I go WAY back (I’m not allowed to say how far). So, while many in Philly, the music biz and around the globe know her as an icon, I am lucky enough to know her as one of the most giving and emotional people I have ever met” stated Ezio Torres, General Manager and Vice President of Radio One Philadelphia. “If there is someone out there that needs a helping hand, she rallies everyone she knows to make a difference to lift up that person. I mean, yes, she is a superstar and knows more about music than most others in the business but that’s because she knows the artist, the producer, and the story behind the song. I am so excited for Lady B to get a street named in her honor and in HER neighborhood.”

Jay Dixon, Operations Director of Radio One Philadelphia, said “Lady B has done so much for our City and is someone who genuinely cares about people. Naming a street in her honor is well deserved and we hope the whole city comes out to show her love on this day and you know it’s going to be a “basement style” celebration!”