Stacey Decker Returns to Nebraska Public Media as CEO

Nebraska Public Media has named Stacey Decker as its new General Manager and CEO, effective October 14. He replaces Mark Leonard, who pushed back his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Decker is the fourth General Manager in the network’s history.

Decker steps into the role after a comprehensive national search led by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Executive Vice Chancellor Katherine Ankerson. He returns to NPM from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, where he served as Senior Vice President of Innovation and Systems Strategy. His previous tenure at Nebraska Public Media from 2007 to 2013 as Assistant General Manager for Technology saw significant advancements in media delivery and cost efficiencies.

Decker also founded Public Media Management and oversaw a joint venture with Boston’s GBH and Sony, which transitioned to a for-profit model under his leadership. Additionally, he was Chief Technology Officer at GBH and a founding member of Signal Infrastructure Group, where he developed ATSC 3.0 strategies.

NPM operates two radio stations across the state, broadcast over a network of fourteen FMs and FM translators.

Decker said, “I am honored to rejoin the incredible team at Nebraska Public Media during this dynamic and ever-evolving time in public media. I look forward to working together to achieve growth, increase reach, and support the mission of enriching lives and engaging minds on a community and national level.”

Ankerson added, “I am excited to welcome Stacey back to Nebraska. He has deep roots in broadcast and a passion for the digital media landscape with a strong entrepreneurial spirit that is data-driven and strategic. This, combined with his collaborative leadership style, will usher in great things for the future of Nebraska Public Media.”