There’s Nobody Left To Call On!

(By Scott Vowinkle) “All the good accounts are taken.” “Nobody wants to spend money on advertising.” The list goes on. If you’re a sales manager, you’ve heard them all. If you’re a salesperson, you may have said these out loud, or at least thought them.

That’s why you and your team need to be at Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Summit, coming up in Cincinnati in three weeks. That’s when we’ll dispel all of these excuses by releasing a brand-new piece of research, commissioned by Radio Ink in partnership with NuVoodoo.

This research dives deep into the Home Improvement and Personal Financial Services industries and will reveal to you astounding information that will help you get meetings and close business. You’ll learn about new subcategories you may never have thought about — and that your competitors have probably missed — and come away with strategies to close new business.

The session at the Radio Masters Sales Summit is called “How to Make Money Tomorrow from the Home Improvement and Financial Services Categories.” It begins with a presentation of the data by NuVoodoo Media Services Founder and CEO Carolyn Gilbert. The insights are jaw-dropping, and that’s not too strong a description. Carolyn will show you how consumers shop these categories, how media affects their decision-making, and much more. You’ll come away with slides you can take and integrate into your prospecting and presentations back at the station.

But wait! There’s more.

During a working lunch and post-lunch session, you’ll learn how to use this data during a group discussion facilitated by Michael Doyle, formerly with Audacy/Entercom and now the founder of MD Media Sales and Interim Dean at the SUNY Brockport School of Business and Management. Michael will prompt the room to participate. You’ll learn from your colleagues in radio how to use this research in connection with other data you may have, what pieces are likely to get you a meeting with a prospect, how you might use AI to secure a meeting and assist with a presentation, etc.

Michael will facilitate the discussion, but you’ll learn from your colleagues in the room and at your table as together you share new ideas. Simply put, this part of the session will be totally interactive.

At the conclusion of this mega session, you’ll have access to the data, pre-created presentation slides, and a list of the key takeaways to create your own proposals. There are plenty of new prospects to call on and we’ll identify them for you.

Don’t let this money-making opportunity slip by. Plan to attend Radio Ink’s Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 10-11 in Cincinnati. Register today!

Take advantage of our early bird discount or our special 4-Pack offer when you bring your team members! Rooms at the Marriott Cincinnati Airport are selling fast! Book your room by Monday to get our special conference rate.

Scott Vowinkle is the Radio Masters Sales Summit Board Chair. With sales leadership experience at NRG Media, Cumulus Media, Scripps Media, and Hispanic Broadcasting Corporation, Scott’s passion is in helping advertisers meet the key marketing challenges they face in growing their business. He currently serves as a multimedia account executive for Radio Ink and RBR+TVBR.