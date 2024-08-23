Christian Broadcasters Testify To The Continued Power Of Radio

As Christian radio fuels the highest rates of station growth in the US, National Religious Broadcasters took the opportunity to ask its leaders and member stations about the continued power of radio against digital media and how it reaches their specific audiences.

Tim McDermott, a veteran broadcaster with four decades of experience and treasurer of the NRB board and executive committee, emphasizes the personal touch of radio. “I love the impact radio can have on a large audience while at the same time being a personal friend,” McDermott stated, “It’s like thousands of simultaneous one-on-one connections.”

Recalling his tenure as President and General Nanager at KSBJ, which became a central hub for the Houston Christian community and provided a model for global outreach, McDermott said, “God used the station to bring people from all denominations and backgrounds together,” he remarked.

An FMR Associates study released in May said Christian AC listeners demonstrate a strong preference for radio, with 86% listening weekly and spending 33% more time engaged with radio compared to other formats, surpassing engagement with streaming audio and podcasts.

Bill Blount, president of Blount Communications Group and chairman of the NRB Music Licensing Committee, celebrates radio’s community-building power. “One of the best features of Christian broadcasting is how it unites the community of believers,” said Blount.

Billy Irvin, director of ministry relations at Faith Radio and a member of the NRB Radio Committee, shared, “We are up at night with lonely people,” illustrating radio’s impact on individuals facing isolation. Scott Krus, president of KHCB Network and an NRB President’s Council member, agrees and noted, “Radio can serve as a constant companion, a source for encouragement and hope, pointing listeners towards Jesus Christ at any hour of the day or night.”

These testimonies underscore the timeless relevance of radio, commercial or non-commercial, proving it remains a vital part of the media landscape by fostering connections. The full testimony is on the NRB site.