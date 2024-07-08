Commercial Radio Continues To Shrink In Q2 FCC Station Totals

The Federal Communications Commission has released the latest totals for broadcast stations across the United States as of the end of Q2 2024, revealing subtle shifts for radio operators and licensees, marking a notable turnaround for one category.

As of June 30, the total number of AM stations has again slightly decreased to 4,413, down from 4,427 at the end of the first quarter. After remaining unchanged throughout Q1, FM commercial stations saw a reduction in numbers, dropping from 6,663 to 6,620. Conversely, FM educational stations experienced continued growth, increasing from 4,320 to 4,356. This growth is driven in part by aggressive acquisition strategies by religious broadcast groups.

The count for FM translators and boosters now stands at 8,906, a slight decrease from 8,913. However, the FCC’s recent policies favoring FM geotargeting might lead to a resurgence in this category as the year progresses.

Low Power FM licenses finally saw growth after years of decline as the FCC continues to process and approve applications from the first LPFM application window in a decade. Those stations rose from 1,960 to 1,965.