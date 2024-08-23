iHeartMedia and Premiere Networks To Carry Global Citizen Fest

For the twelfth year in a row, iHeartMedia will be the exclusive US audio partner for the Global Citizen Festival. Broadcasting on September 28 from Central Park, the event, aims to rally support for global issues such as hunger, climate change, and gender inequality.

The event, hosted by Hugh Jackman and featuring performances by Post Malone, Doja Cat, and Jelly Roll, will be accessible via iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. There will be special appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

This year, the festival will pair with Premiere Networks to distribute the event’s headline performances to international radio stations for the first time. iHeartMedia has also launched Global Citizen Radio on the iHeartRadio app. This new station will play music from past and present festival performers and provide news and information leading up to the event.

iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes said, “For over a decade, iHeart and Global Citizen have partnered to encourage citizens to take action in the movement to end extreme poverty by using their powerful collective voice to advocate for change. iHeart is once again bringing the Global Citizen Festival from Central Park into thousands of communities – both in the US and globally – to ensure that millions of people are inspired to take action.”