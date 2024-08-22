Liga MX Legend Ricardo Ferretti Joins Nueva Network’s Los Jefes

Renowned Brazilian-Mexican soccer player and manager Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti has joined Nueva Network‘s Los Jefes. His expertise from coaching the Mexican national team and top Mexican Soccer League teams will bring a new depth to the show’s sports analysis.

As a player, Ferretti began his career in Brazil but spent the majority of his playing days in Mexico, primarily with Pumas UNAM. Transitioning to coaching after his playing career, Ferretti became one of the most respected and successful coaches in Liga MX, Mexico’s top soccer league.

Over his managerial career, he coached Pumas UNAM, Chivas Guadalajara, and Tigres UANL, where he won multiple Liga MX titles and transformed the club into a dominant force in Mexican soccer.

Ferretti joins Los Jefes co-hosts Alvaro Morales and Linda Cavasos. The Spanish-language show’s blend of expert sports analysis and diverse viewpoints has given it expansive growth among Hispanic sports fans, leading to its extension with Nueva in January.

Nueva Network CEO/CRO Josè Villafañe said, “We are eagerly excited to welcome Ricardo Ferretti to the Los Jefes team. His unparalleled expertise and unique perspective will bring a new dimension to the show, and we’re excited for our listeners to experience his contributions firsthand while our advertisers are demanding more soccer coverage as we are two years from the 2026 World Cup.”