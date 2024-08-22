Jacobs Media AQ6 Webinar to Address Radio Talent Challenges

With AI, layoffs, and staff compression affecting nearly every radio station, how do AM/FM’s on-air foot soldiers view the state of the industry? Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs is set to present the findings from AQ6 during a webinar on Wednesday, September 4 at 2p ET.

AQ6, conducted from July 9 to July 26, features contributions from over 500 radio personalities and producers across the United States, including nearly 60 who are presently without employment. Highlights of the webinar will include detailed discussions on how radio is integrating AI into daily operations, the morale of radio personnel in light of technological disruptions, and strategic insights into preparing the next generation of radio talent.

Jacobs covered initial data at the 2024 Morning Show Boot Camp, including how job stress is notably high among radio talents, who often assume multiple roles; a third handle four or more. Stress levels are particularly acute among younger staff, and 40% believe achieving work-life balance is unattainable.

Fred Jacobs said, “We’ve learned a lot about the mindset of radio air personalities in our first five studies. Our new AQ6 study continues our investigation into how air personalities view their careers, their employers, and their industry. Along the way, I’ll show timely data about AI and how it’s being used, how they feel radio is holding up, and their perceptions of whether they’re on track to achieve their radio dreams.”

“Our presentation will also reveal how they feel the industry is preparing for the next generation of talent. There’s a lot to unpack in AQ6 and I’m excited to share these key findings with passionate broadcasters.”

Registration is open on the Jacobs Media website.