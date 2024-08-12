We All Play A Part In Great Service

(By Pat Bryson) I was recently at a board retreat for a non-profit organization that I serve. As we discussed ways to increase our donor support, the topic of stewardship came up. The discussion centered on how we show appropriate appreciation to those who give us money. These donors are clients just as our advertisers are clients.

One of the simplest and most overlooked way to show appreciation is to say, “Thank you.” I serve on a committee with this organization that writes thank-you notes to everyone who gives us money. During the discussion a new/old idea was born: Have the staff write thank-you notes also.

Do we do this at our stations? How about having our staff send written notes to our new clients. Or, in lieu of that, have the staff send emails to new clients, introducing themselves and explaining what they do:

“Hello, and welcome to KXXX. I’m __________ and I program the radio station’s music. We are so pleased to have you join our list of successful businesses who advertise with us. We believe you will be pleased with the results. If you ever need to reach me, here’s my number.”

Think of the impact if the new client received emails like this from your receptionist, programmers, news people, copy writers, sales manager, general manager and owner in addition to their salesperson. I guarantee this would set you above all other organizations in making your new client feel welcome and in reinforcing his decision to give you his money. It also helps with “buyer’s remorse” and the inclination to back out of a deal shortly after signing.

Very few people or companies take the time to show appreciation. Doing so is one more way to make your “service after the sale” extraordinary.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales and Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.