Tony Valdez and Becky Ross Take PD Roles at Pillar Media Denver

Religious broadcast group Pillar Media has announced two Program Director appointments for its Denver signals. Tony Valdez will program The New Flo 107.1 (KFCO) while Becky Ross will be in charge of brand management for KPOF-AM.

Tony Valdez, known on-air as Tony V, has been instrumental in guiding KFCO’s new Christian Hip-Hop format since its launch in April. Ross has been with KPOF for more than twenty years

Valdez commented, “Through positive music, we unite the Denver community with faith, love, and optimism. I am honored to be a part of building a culture that is driven by God’s love. I look forward to my journey with Pillar Media while uplifting hearts and inspiring souls,” Valdez stated.

Ross remarked, “It is such a privilege to continue the legacy of Christian broadcasting at KPOF, which has faithfully served the Denver Metro area for 96 years. It’s incredible to watch God work through Pillar Media in our uplifting ministry in media.”

Pillar Media Brand Director Matt Stockman said, “Both Becky and Tony step into their programming roles with a wealth of experience in their respective formats, and a deep understanding of the Denver community. Both are the right person to take their stations to a new level of impact!”