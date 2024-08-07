Curtis LeGeyt Talks Journey from Law to Leading NAB With Chachi

Benztown has released another two episodes of its podcast, Chachi Loves Everybody, featuring NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt and syndicated radio host Johnjay Van Es in conversation with Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes.

In the first episode, LeGeyt shares stories from his career across business, politics, and law. The NAB leader discusses his role in shaping broadcasting policy and his advocacy work for radio and TV in Washington, DC. From his time as Senior Counsel to Senate Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy to his law career in intellectual property and antitrust issues, LeGeyt and Chachi talk some of the highlights of what led him to one of broadcasting’s most powerful positions.

The second episode presents a conversation with Johnjay Van Es, co-host of the Johnjay & Rich Show. Van Es talks about his journey from a passionate radio intern to a celebrated host of a nationally syndicated show.

He describes the pivotal moments of his career, including his early days interning at 91X in San Diego, his comedy training with the Groundlings in Los Angeles, and the eventual success of his morning show. Van Es also highlights the significance of his community work, particularly through the Love Up and Love Pup foundations, which support children in foster care and rescue animals.

The episodes are available now on all major podcast platforms.