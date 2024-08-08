MIW’s ‘Behind the Mic Mentorship’ Returns For Second Year

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio is bringing back its “Behind the Mic Mentorship” program for a second year. This initiative supports the professional growth of women on-air personalities who have been in local or national radio for at least 3-5 years.

The year-long mentorship offers the chosen participant personalized guidance and insights from a variety of industry experts, as well as the opportunity to attend NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas this April. The program is open to female air talent across any US music format.

Last year’s inaugural Behind the Mic mentee was Brook Stephens, Music Director and afternoon host for Leighton Broadcasting in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Applications will be accepted on the MIW site through August 30.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented, “’Behind the Mic’ is our most competitive mentorship. However, the potential rewards are significant. I encourage interested candidates to apply early. A special thanks to Heather Cohen and the Weiss agency for facilitating introductions to top industry professionals for this and last year’s mentee!”